Mega project of sewerage at Zahir Peer to be completed soon: Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry Wednesday said the ongoing mega project of sewerage at Zahir Peer area of Rahim Yar Khan would be completed soon to facilitate masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry Wednesday said the ongoing mega project of sewerage at Zahir Peer area of Rahim Yar Khan would be completed soon to facilitate masses.

During his visit to review progress on the ongoing development project, the secretary housing said the project was being completed with funds of Rs 500 million.

He said work was continuing at a rapid pace adding that 54 percent of development work has been completed so far while the remaining would be completed soon.

He said there would be no compromise on the quality of material and warned officers concerned to ensure transparency otherwise strict action would be taken against them.