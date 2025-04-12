Mega project takes shape, Chiniot-Faisalabad road gets a boost

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Chiniot-Faisalabad Road mega project is moving forward with the construction of a 3-kilometer road from Tehsil Chowk Chiniot to the bypass set to begin soon on an emergency basis. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Saturday inspected the site, directing immediate commencement of work.

During the visit, Gondal emphasized maintaining road levels and starting construction from the bypass side while ensuring human rights are protected.

NESPAK and Axion Highways have been tasked with overseeing the project's technical aspects. This development is part of a larger initiative to enhance infrastructure in the region.

The project is likely part of the dualization of the Faisalabad-Chiniot Road, a 24-kilometer-long dual carriageway estimated to cost Rs 7.5 billion. This initiative aims to improve connectivity between Chiniot and Faisalabad, reducing travel time and boosting economic activity.

