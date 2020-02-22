Mega project to plant record 1, 00,000 saplings in RWP to kick off on March 2

The project to plant 1,00,000 record saplings in the Rawalpindi city and Cant under Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) , Cantonment Board, Parks and Horticulture Authority and district administration under PM clean and Green campaign is being kicked off from March 2.All preparations for this project have been made completed

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd February, 2020) The project to plant 1,00,000 record saplings in the Rawalpindi city and Cant under Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) , Cantonment board, Parks and Horticulture Authority and district administration under PM clean and Green campaign is being kicked off from March 2.All preparations for this project have been made completed.According to media reports, Commissioner Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq, Chairman RDA Tariq Murtaza, CM advisor Asif Mehmood and Station Commander will inaugurate this mega project.

These saplings will be planted in the parks, alongside roads, schools, offices, all government land and Cantonment areas.The process of attainment of these saplings has also been made completed.In all schools girls and boys students from class six to metric will do tree plantation under one student one sapling campaign.Ministry of forests and all big departments, companies are providing saplings for this campaign.20,000 fruit saplings and flowering plants will be planted in the parks of city.