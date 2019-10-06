UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mega Project: Work On OPF First Ever Degree Awarding Institution Near Completion

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

Mega Project: Work on OPF first ever degree awarding institution near completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has completed over 80 per cent construction work of its university, being built in the Federal capital to offer higher education facility to the expats' children in various disciplines.

"The OPF is determined to complete its first-ever degree awarding institution by 2020 as the construction work is at the completion stages," a senior official in OPF Education Division told APP.

In 2018, the foundation announced to establish its own university in Sector F-11/2 of Islamabad at a cost of Rs 260 million following its mandate of facilitating the overseas Pakistanis and their families in the country.

The official said the OPF-funded university would be constructed on more than four acres, having 72 classrooms, five laboratories and one auditorium with the capacity to accommodate over 2,400 students.

He said the facility had been planned at par with the international standards set forth by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) exceeding the bench marks of any quality institution in terms of amenities and results.

He said a charter had been forwarded to the HEC for vetting in order to finalize the technicalities pertaining to the university's establishment.

It would be presented in the National Assembly in form of a bill through Ministry of Law and Justice for getting final approval, he added.

Initially, he said the OPF had proposed various disciplines including business Administration, Management, Computer Sciences and Media Studies.

"OPF University will provide high standard class rooms, libraries, laboratories, hostels and extracurricular facilities in order to impart high standard of education to the children of the Pakistani expatriates," he remarked.

To a query, he said the foundation through Ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development, had asked the Capital Development Authority to issue a No Objection Certificate at earliest for setting up the university over the land dedicated to the OPF for building a girls college.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been strong proponent of providing optimum care to the overseas Pakistanis and their families back at home, he said the OPF was fully committed to make the university fully operation by the next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister Business Education Expats HEC 2018 2020 Capital Development Authority Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Give way to emergency vehicles

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE youth delegates to UN underline value of empow ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi issues $10.0 billion multi-tranche bonds ..

12 hours ago

National Election Committee announces preliminary ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.