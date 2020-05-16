Mega projects approved for Peshawar: Kamran Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local government Kamran Khan Bangash Saturday confirmed with his tweet message of the provincial government approving mega projects for uplift of Peshawar city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local government Kamran Khan Bangash Saturday confirmed with his tweet message of the provincial government approving mega projects for uplift of Peshawar city.

In his tweet, the minister disclosed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced more projects for the development of Peshawar wherein replacement of 479 km water supply distribution network in all urban areas at a cost of Rs 2210 million, construct of sewage disposal system on 102 acres of land at a cost of Rs 9872 million at Shamshuto area, situated in the suburban of the provincial capital.

He said that Rs 8425 million approved for Sewage Treatment Plant in Kaniza on 20 acres of land, establishment of Basai Park on 81.25 acres of land in Hayatabad Phase 07, which includes sports, family area, walking tracks, botanical garden, will be completed at a cost of Rs Three million, approval of Rs 122 million for a project to provide more facilities to the public at Peshawar's famous Bagh Naran.