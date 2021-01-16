UrduPoint.com
Mega Projects Initiated For Welfare Of People, Promises To Be Fulfilled: Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that numerous mega projects have been initiated by government of PTI for welfare of people and all the promises made to them would be fulfilled

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that numerous mega projects have been initiated by government of PTI for welfare of people and all the promises made to them would be fulfilled.

He was addressing Sehat Card Distribution ceremony in Town Municipal Hall Topi, District Swabi. He said that representation of Pashtuns in parliament has resulted in initiation of development and welfare oriented projects in KP province.

Highlighting achievements of government in health sector, he said that Sehat Insaf Card in revolutionary step that would ensure provision of free medical faculties to people in all major hospitals. He said that KP people can avail facility of Sehat Card in their residential cities including Karachi, Punjab and Islamabad.

He said that Gadoon Industrial areas would be connected with motorway and Rashakai Economic Zone would change the destiny of area by creating endless opportunities of development and growth.

Speaker said that industrial zones are being established in various areas of province for creating employment opportunities while efforts are being made to increase trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian State.

He also announced upgradation of Swabi-Topi road to dual carriage way and said that Swabi Grid Station and Power Transformer in Gadoon would be upgraded to address issue of low voltage in the area.

