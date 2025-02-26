Mega Projects Of Bahawalpur To Complete Under PMLN Govt: CM Inspection Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab's Inspection, Surveillance, and Monitoring Directorate Brigadier (retd) Babar Alaudin said on Wednesday that mega projects in the district were initiated during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and only the PML-N would bring them to completion
He made these remarks during a media talk in the lawns of the Deputy Commissioner's office. Bahawalpur is a very important and historic region, he said and added that the construction and repair work of inter-district roads under the Restoration of Roads Program would be completed by June 2025. He said that a modern cleaning and sewage system was being introduced in cities with a population of over 100,000 across the province, including Bahawalpur. The chairperson said that several public welfare programmes had been initiated by the Chief Minister Punjab, from which the public is benefiting.
He reported that the revamping process of 70 per cent of rural health centers and basic health units in South Punjab is ongoing, and with the revamping of basic health units and rural health centers, the public will not need to come to the city for health facilities. He added that assistance will be provided to deserving individuals at their homes through the Punjab Socio-Economic Registration without compromising their dignity, and this program will also provide the public with a Ramadan package. He stated that the Chief Minister Punjab's initiative is being implemented. Extensive public welfare projects are underway, and actions are being taken without discrimination to eliminate encroachments. Special attention is also being given to the health and education sectors.
