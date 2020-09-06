UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

'Mega projects of dire need to be completed with Rs.13 bln'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Mega projects of dire need would be completed in the district with Rs 13 billion under Chief Minister's (CM) development package, said Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali.

He was addressing a meeting in which members of parliaments were briefed about the proposed projects of WASA, Higher education, Health and other sectors.

Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, Director Development Mehr Ramzan, Deputy Director Syed Naveed Iqbal and other officers were also present in the meeting in addition to Provincial Minister for Chief Minister Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, members of national and provincial assemblies including Faizullah Kamuka, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Nawab Sher Wasir, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Malik Umar Farooq, Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Khayal Kastro, Adil Pervez Gujjar, Firdous Rai.

Divisional Commissioner said that the schemes proposed by the members of the assembly would be forwarded to Chief Minister's Secretariat for further progress. The implementation on these schemes would add a new chapter of development in the district.

Parliamentarians said that entire focus was on regional development and completion of these projects would bring relief to the people.

