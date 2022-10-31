UrduPoint.com

Mega Projects Of Health, Infrastructure Being Completed In South Punjab, Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry said that different mega projects of health and infrastructure were being completed in South Punjab with funds of billions of rupees to facilitate local people.

During a surprise visit of the ongoing development project of Nishtar Hospital Phase II here on Monday, the commissioner directed administration to speed up work at the site in order to complete the project within the given time. He said that the workforce should be increased to continue the project in day and night shifts for completion of the project in time. He said that the provincial government providing required funds by keeping in view the importance of the project.

Gujjar maintained that funds of the current fiscal year would be spent on the project before the deadline.

He said that Nishtar Phase-II would be the best and exemplary hospital of South Punjab where locals would get medical facilities at their doorstep and the project would also decrease patient burden on the other hospitals, he added.

The commissioner said that residencies of doctors were also being constructed at the hospital.

The commissioner was briefed on the occasion that Nishtar Hospital Phase-II was being constructed at 57-acre land while construction work continued at 237 kanals in the first phase. He was told that an emergency ward being constructed having a capacity of 120 beds and 60 beds would be allotted for the Neuro ward. The state of the art 10 operation theaters, 50 beds children ward and 160 beds mother and child ward would be the part of the hospital, the commissioner was briefed.

