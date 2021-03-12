UrduPoint.com
Mega Projects' Timely Completion Top Priority, Says KP Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:33 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said allocated funds for ongoing mega developmental projects would be released without any delay for the timely completion of the projects within the tenure of incumbent government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said allocated funds for ongoing mega developmental projects would be released without any delay for the timely completion of the projects within the tenure of incumbent government .

"The provincial government will make all possible efforts to complete the ongoing developmental schemes of public interest within the tenure of incumbent government so that people could benefit from these projects without any delay," he remarked.

He was chairing a meeting held here to review progress so far made on different mega developmental projects in the province.

Special Assistant to CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, administrative Secretaries of concerned departments and other high ups attended the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that serious efforts were being made to start practical work on all the priority projects of the provincial government including D.I.Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Canal Project, Balakot Hydro Power project, Swat Motorway Phase II, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor and the projects of establishment of Economic Zones in the different parts of the province.

He added that ultimate goal of the provincial government's efforts was to facilitate the general public for which government would utilize all the available resources.

Briefing about the progress on Swat University of Engineering, the forum was informed that all the arrangements have almost been completed to ensure commencement of MS classes in the Swat University by April 2021 adding that class rooms and laboratories required for the purpose have also been established.

It was told that a master plan and pre qualification of contractors had been finalized for the construction of permanent campus for the university.

The forum was informed that the University would have the opportunities for international standard research and learning facilities adding that a MoU had already been signed between UET Swat and University of Utah, USA in this regard.

The forum was further informed that a PC-1 for the establishment of Manufacturing Technology and Innovation Centre has been prepared and submitted to relevant forum.

The centre would have multiple sub centers including centre of digital design and development, Centre for Additive Manufacturing and Surface Engineering, Centre for Embedded systems, Centre for Automation Technologies/Industry, Centre for Training and Development and Centre for Bio-Engineering and Bio-Manufacturing in the University.

