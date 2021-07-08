Mega projects to be announced for Buner during CM visit: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (SACM) on Communication and Works Riaz Khan Thursday said preparation for the CM's visit to Buner have been completed as people of the area were anxiously waiting to present a warm welcome to their chief minister.

He said a historical welcome would be presented to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on his arrival to the district while Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed would also accompany him.

He expressed these views while inspecting the arrangements at public meeting venue wherein PTI Buner leaders, party workers and local elders were also present.

Riaz Khan said the chief minister was considering to visit Buner for quite a time but the situation created in the wake of coronavirus spread delayed his visit. Now soon after an ease in situation, he said, the chief minister scheduled his visit for the district.

He said the chief minister accompanied by Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed would announce mega uplift projects for both provincial Constituencies of Buner.

The CM, he said, would also inaugurate some of the completed projects during his visit. The chief minister consider Buner as his second hometown; the SACM said adding that war footing measures were afoot for the development of the district.

The KP government, he said, was focusing on areas kept underprivileged during the past regimes so that equal opportunities of development could be provided to all without discrimination.

Riaz Khan informed that the chief minister would also present party caps to scores of people who would announce to join the PTI on the occasion.