UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mega Projects To Be Announced For Buner During CM Visit: SACM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Mega projects to be announced for Buner during CM visit: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (SACM) on Communication and Works Riaz Khan Thursday said preparation for the CM's visit to Buner have been completed as people of the area were anxiously waiting to present a warm welcome to their chief minister.

He said a historical welcome would be presented to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on his arrival to the district while Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed would also accompany him.

He expressed these views while inspecting the arrangements at public meeting venue wherein PTI Buner leaders, party workers and local elders were also present.

Riaz Khan said the chief minister was considering to visit Buner for quite a time but the situation created in the wake of coronavirus spread delayed his visit. Now soon after an ease in situation, he said, the chief minister scheduled his visit for the district.

He said the chief minister accompanied by Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed would announce mega uplift projects for both provincial Constituencies of Buner.

The CM, he said, would also inaugurate some of the completed projects during his visit. The chief minister consider Buner as his second hometown; the SACM said adding that war footing measures were afoot for the development of the district.

The KP government, he said, was focusing on areas kept underprivileged during the past regimes so that equal opportunities of development could be provided to all without discrimination.

Riaz Khan informed that the chief minister would also present party caps to scores of people who would announce to join the PTI on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Buner All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

18 minutes ago

UAE is an obvious choice to host COP 28: Nawal Al- ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deat ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

2 hours ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

3 hours ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.