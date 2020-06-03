UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mega Projects To Bring Prosperity In Swat: Chairman DDAC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:59 PM

Mega projects to bring prosperity in Swat: Chairman DDAC

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that after the completion of the mega projects initiated by the present government in Malakand division would bring prosperity in the area

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that after the completion of the mega projects initiated by the present government in Malakand division would bring prosperity in the area.

He said this while talking to different delegations during his visit to inspect the ongoing developmental work. Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem vowed that no one will hinder in development work of Swat.

He said, establishment of Engineering University, Children's Hospital, Agriculture University, Rescue 1122 office and other educational and health centers in Swat would bring prosperity in the rank of the people and certainly a solution to their problems.

He said those talking against these project, were actually the enemies of development in Swat. He said now the people were well aware from the fact and would not allow them to obstruct the journey of development and prosperity.

Opponents will get tired of doing such politics but we will complete the journey of selfless service to the people, he said, adding, "We are proud to have Mahmood Khan as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Mahmood Khan has approved grand plans for the development and prosperity of Swat and these important projects will be completed soon, he said. The people of Swat will benefit from them and the people have already rejected these enemies of development and will continue to do so in future as well.

Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that we should make all efforts for the development of Swat district. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has setup a new precedent by making reforms in various fields as we believe in action and not in slogans. He said that the opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the people is being fulfilled as worship.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Agriculture Visit Malakand Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

31 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

1 hour ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

2 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 16-kanal st ..

2 minutes ago

PPP Punjab to call APC

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.