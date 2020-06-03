Mega projects to bring prosperity in Swat: Chairman DDAC

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that after the completion of the mega projects initiated by the present government in Malakand division would bring prosperity in the area

He said this while talking to different delegations during his visit to inspect the ongoing developmental work. Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem vowed that no one will hinder in development work of Swat.

He said, establishment of Engineering University, Children's Hospital, Agriculture University, Rescue 1122 office and other educational and health centers in Swat would bring prosperity in the rank of the people and certainly a solution to their problems.

He said those talking against these project, were actually the enemies of development in Swat. He said now the people were well aware from the fact and would not allow them to obstruct the journey of development and prosperity.

Opponents will get tired of doing such politics but we will complete the journey of selfless service to the people, he said, adding, "We are proud to have Mahmood Khan as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Mahmood Khan has approved grand plans for the development and prosperity of Swat and these important projects will be completed soon, he said. The people of Swat will benefit from them and the people have already rejected these enemies of development and will continue to do so in future as well.

Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that we should make all efforts for the development of Swat district. He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has setup a new precedent by making reforms in various fields as we believe in action and not in slogans. He said that the opportunity given by Almighty Allah to serve the people is being fulfilled as worship.