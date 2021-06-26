UrduPoint.com
Mega Projects To Provide Advanced Facilities To People: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that mega projects, including water supply, upgradation of parks and sewerage system, in the city will provide the best facilities to people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that mega projects, including water supply, upgradation of parks and sewerage system, in the city will provide the best facilities to people.

He stated this after laying the foundation stone of a sewerage system project at a cost of Rs 20 crore from Sublime Chowk to Kotli Behram Chowk on Saturday.

The special guest of the function, taxpayer Aftab Ahmed Barlas, with Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Muhammad Ikhlaq laid the foundation stone of the project.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and Sialkot business community were also present.

Talking to the media, Usman Dar said that the mega project at a cost of Rs 17 billion would ensure the provision of worldclass municipal facilities to people of the city.

Dar said development projects in Sialkot would be named after those who were paying the maximum taxes.

"We will promote this culture," he added.

Dar said that Sialkot paid more than Rs 10 billion in taxes to the national exchequer every year, adding that a technical university had been approved at a cost of Rs 16 billion.

He said a state-of-the-art hospital with 250 beds would be built, adding that that the Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) had been established.

He said the government had released Rs 3.5 billion for the new campus of the Government College Women University (GCWU) on Aimenabad Road.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Sialkot in the next few weeks and will lay the foundationstone of Sialkot-Kharian Motorway at a cost of Rs 40 billion.

