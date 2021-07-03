Mega projects to provide advanced municipal facilities: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the mega project of water supply, up gradation of parks and sewerage projects in the city will provide advanced municipal facilities to the people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the mega project of water supply, up gradation of parks and sewerage projects in the city will provide advanced municipal facilities to the people.

He stated this after the inauguration of Abdul Hakeem Ladies Park here on Saturday.

The special guest of the function, Taxpayer Shabnam Soni along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch.

Muhammad Ikhlaq inaugurated this project.

On this occasion, SAPM Usman Dar said that all the development projects in Sialkot will be named after those who were paying maximum taxes. "We will promote this culture," he said.

Dar said, "Sialkot pays more than Rs. 10 billion in taxes to the national exchequer every year."He said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Vision, the whole Pakistan was being made green.

CEO MCS Faisal Shehzad, Chairman PHA Sialkot Zulfiqar Ahsan Bhatti and Mehr Kashif were also present on this occasion.