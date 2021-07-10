Mega projects to provide advanced municipal facilities to people: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the mega projects of water supply, up-gradation of parks, traffic re-engineering and sewerage projects in the city will provide advanced municipal facilities to the people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that the mega projects of water supply, up-gradation of parks, traffic re-engineering and sewerage projects in the city will provide advanced municipal facilities to the people.

He stated this after the inauguration of Ladies and Children Model Town Park here on Saturday.

The chief guest of the function, taxpayer Dr. Maryyum Nouman along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar inaugurated this project.

On this occasion, SAPM Usman Dar said that Sialkot not only pays billions of rupees in taxes to the provincial and Federal government, but also playing vital role in strengthening national economy by earning US $ 2.5 billion annually through exports.

Dar said that all the development projects in the city will be named after those who were paying maximum taxes. "We will promote this culture," he added.

He said that Sialkot had started this initiative to give respect to the taxpayers, adding that this mission should be extended across the country.

Dar said, "Sialkot pays more than Rs. 10 billion in taxes to the national exchequer every year.

" SAPM Muhammad Usman Dar said that in Sialkot, under Punjab Intermediate City Improvement Program, Rs. 17 billion will be spent on replacement of water supply lines, up-gradation of sewerage system, supply of state-of-the-art solid waste management machinery, water treatment plants, traffic re-engineering and parks up-gradation.

Keeping in view the needs of the next 30 years, the work had begun on city's master planing, he said.

Dar said state-of-the-art hospital with 250 beds was going to be built in Sialkot with a cost of Rs 5.1 billion to provide better and advance medical facilities to the people.

SAPM said that a technical university had been approved in Sialkot at a cost of Rs. 16 billion.

He said that government had released Rs. 3.5 billion for the new campus of Government College Women University (GCWU) at Aimenabad Road.

He said that development projects will be completed as soon as possible in the public interest.

CEO Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad, Chairman PHA Sialkot Zulfiqar Ahsan Bhatti, PTI local leader Mehr Kashif and large number of women were also present on the occasion.