UrduPoint.com

Mega Projects To Solve Public Problems, Say LDA, WASA Heads

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:08 PM

Mega projects to solve public problems, say LDA, WASA heads

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have started work on a number of mega projects to solve the problems faced by the citizens.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have started work on a number of mega projects to solve the problems faced by the citizens.

This was stated by LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar and WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, while briefing the parliamentarians of Lahore about the progress on development schemes. The public representatives appreciated the development works and hoped that it would provide the best facilities to the citizens. They expressed satisfaction over the consultation made by the LDA and WASA before designing the development plans.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister regretted that the development work was started without consideration and planning in the past. As a result, people faced the consequences of such projects, started without identifying public needs, he added. The exhibitory projects put burden on the public kitty; he maintained.

Giving the details, he said that work was started on Sheranwala flyover, Shahkam Chowk flyover and Ghulab Devi underpass projects to resolve traffic problems.

Similarly, 11 underground water tanks will also be built in Lahore to save rainwater, he said. The underground water tank has been constructed at Lawrence Road while work is in progress on Kashmir Road and Sheranwala Gate underground water tanks projects, the CM added. Another underground water tank will be developed at Gaddafi Stadium, he said. The CM said that more than Rs.2 billion will be spent on underground water tanks planned at Tajpura, Karim Park Ravi Road, railway station, Cooper Road, Waris Road, Rasool Park and vegetable market of Iqbal Town.

Similarly, the sewerage line will be constructed from Chungi Amar Sidhu to Hadiara Drain with over Rs.1 billion. These schemes are imperative for the city and the development work will be completed within the timeline, he further said.The CM stressed the need to prioritize the public problems instead of initiating exhibitory projects for personal projection.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Water Road Traffic Progress Lawrence Tank Market From Best Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of A ..

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of AED 44 million

29 minutes ago
 SAU management reschedules examinations

SAU management reschedules examinations

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders solving problems of elderly ..

Chief Minister orders solving problems of elderly woman

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest man involved in honor killing

Police arrest man involved in honor killing

5 minutes ago
 No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for Covid vari ..

No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for Covid variants: BioNTech chief

5 minutes ago
 Success of Intra-Afghan dialogue depends upon Afgh ..

Success of Intra-Afghan dialogue depends upon Afghan leadership: FM

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.