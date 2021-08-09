Mega projects to solve public problems, say LDA, WASA heads

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) have started work on a number of mega projects to solve the problems faced by the citizens.

This was stated by LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar and WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, while briefing the parliamentarians of Lahore about the progress on development schemes. The public representatives appreciated the development works and hoped that it would provide the best facilities to the citizens. They expressed satisfaction over the consultation made by the LDA and WASA before designing the development plans.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister regretted that the development work was started without consideration and planning in the past. As a result, people faced the consequences of such projects, started without identifying public needs, he added. The exhibitory projects put burden on the public kitty; he maintained.

Giving the details, he said that work was started on Sheranwala flyover, Shahkam Chowk flyover and Ghulab Devi underpass projects to resolve traffic problems.

Similarly, 11 underground water tanks will also be built in Lahore to save rainwater, he said. The underground water tank has been constructed at Lawrence Road while work is in progress on Kashmir Road and Sheranwala Gate underground water tanks projects, the CM added. Another underground water tank will be developed at Gaddafi Stadium, he said. The CM said that more than Rs.2 billion will be spent on underground water tanks planned at Tajpura, Karim Park Ravi Road, railway station, Cooper Road, Waris Road, Rasool Park and vegetable market of Iqbal Town.

Similarly, the sewerage line will be constructed from Chungi Amar Sidhu to Hadiara Drain with over Rs.1 billion. These schemes are imperative for the city and the development work will be completed within the timeline, he further said.The CM stressed the need to prioritize the public problems instead of initiating exhibitory projects for personal projection.