UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mega Ravi City Project To Create Millions Of Jobs, Pay National Debt: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:18 AM

Mega Ravi city project to create millions of jobs, pay national debt: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming the Ravi Urban Development Project one of the mega projects in the country's history, said the venture would create millions of jobs, besides paying off the national debt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming the Ravi Urban Development Project one of the mega projects in the country's history, said the venture would create millions of jobs, besides paying off the national debt.

"It will create millions of jobs as 40 industries are connected to housing and construction and (will) create wealth, enabling us to start paying off our national debt," he said in a series of tweets as he laid the foundation-stone of the project in Lahore earlier in the day.

The prime minister said, "He felt great excitement in doing stone-laying of Ravi City, one of the biggest mega projects we have launched in our history.

" He regarded the project "vital" to save Lahore, currently struggling with serious civic issues.

"This will save Lahore by stopping spread of unplanned urban sprawl, raise water table and revive River Ravi preventing it from becoming a sewerage nala (nullah)," he said Imran Khan said the Ravi city project would also bring in foreign exchange through investment by overseas Pakistanis in the project.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Water From Million Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

1 hour ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

3 hours ago

One of Pilots Dead After Plane in India's Kerala R ..

2 minutes ago

Plane crash lands in southern India, casualties fe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.