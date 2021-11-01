UrduPoint.com

'Mega Relief Package' On Cards To Facilitate Over 10 Mln Citizens: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:06 PM

'Mega Relief Package' on cards to facilitate over 10 mln citizens: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a 'Mega Relief Package' for direct facilitation to over 10 million citizens bearing brunt of the global inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a 'Mega Relief Package' for direct facilitation to over 10 million citizens bearing brunt of the global inflation.

In a media talk after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting, he said two major agendas including a mega package to control inflation and upcoming local government elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came under discussion.

Other than that, the minister said the core committee expressed concerns over the constant increase in fuel prices at international market. "Though, the government has taken numerous steps to prevent its impact to pass on to masses, but 'the concerning thing is that as to how long will it be controlled," he added.

The meeting also discussed an action plan to deal with the energy issues, he added.

"There has been confusion that either the elections of mayors of cities and districts in Punjab would be held directly or indirectly.

It has been decided that the elections will be held in direct way and the cities will elect their own mayors through direct elections," the minister said while divulging the details about upcoming local government polls in the two provinces.

"This was the promise made by the prime minister to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from the very first day that he would ensure direct democracy. Now, its preparations are in final stages," he maintained.

Fawad said the process for nomination of candidates for local bodies' elections would be started soon as all the preparations had been finalized in that regard while party workers especially in Punjab were told to mobilize political workers.

Likewise, campaign for local bodies' election was also being run in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The core committee also discussed issues pertaining to the Election Commission of Pakistan including the notices served upon him and Minister for Railways Azam Swati, and called for their withdrawal.

