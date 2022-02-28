UrduPoint.com

Mega Relief Package Reflects PM's Passion For Public Welfare: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM



Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said announcement of a mega relief package for middle and lower-middle classes amid the evolving global situation and challenge of COVID-19 reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan's passion for the welfare of masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said announcement of a mega relief package for middle and lower-middle classes amid the evolving global situation and challenge of COVID-19 reflected Prime Minister Imran Khan's passion for the welfare of masses.

The minister, in a tweet, said PM Imran Khan had not only stabilized the weak national economy in the first year of his government, but also ensured due care for the poor people.

"Announcement of such a major relief package despite the changing global situation and the challenge of coronavirus pandemic shows that the heart of prime minister' beats with those of the people," he tweeted.

