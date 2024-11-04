Mega Sports Event Launched In Lodhran
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The sports department has launched a mega sports event under the "Khelta Punjab"
initiative.
The opening ceremony was held at the New Sports Stadium with notable attendance of
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali and CEO District education
Authority Dr Mahjabeen.
District Sports Officer Sajid Mahmood provided an overview of the event, calling it one of
the largest sports initiatives in Punjab's history.
He highlighted that the first phase of the district-level "Khelta Punjab" sports competition began
on November 1 which would continue through November 14, featuring a total of 12 major sports,
including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, tape-ball, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, mat wrestling,
table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball.
