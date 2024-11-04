Mega sports event launched in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The sports department has launched a mega sports event under the "Khelta Punjab"

initiative.

The opening ceremony was held at the New Sports Stadium with notable attendance of

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali and CEO District education

Authority Dr Mahjabeen.

District Sports Officer Sajid Mahmood provided an overview of the event, calling it one of

the largest sports initiatives in Punjab's history.

He highlighted that the first phase of the district-level "Khelta Punjab" sports competition began

on November 1 which would continue through November 14, featuring a total of 12 major sports,

including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, tape-ball, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, mat wrestling,

table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball.