Open Menu

Mega Sports Event Launched In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Mega sports event launched in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The sports department has launched a mega sports event under the "Khelta Punjab"

initiative.

The opening ceremony was held at the New Sports Stadium with notable attendance of

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali and CEO District education

Authority Dr Mahjabeen.

District Sports Officer Sajid Mahmood provided an overview of the event, calling it one of

the largest sports initiatives in Punjab's history.

He highlighted that the first phase of the district-level "Khelta Punjab" sports competition began

on November 1 which would continue through November 14, featuring a total of 12 major sports,

including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, tape-ball, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, mat wrestling,

table tennis, taekwondo, and volleyball.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Tennis Sports Education Punjab Kabaddi Badminton Asad Ali November Event

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan

1 hour ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussion ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation

1 hour ago
 12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan ..

12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day ..

Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief ..

Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..

2 hours ago
realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Da ..

Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..

2 hours ago
 SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business ..

PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says t ..

Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigatio ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..

4 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wicket ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan