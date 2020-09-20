UrduPoint.com
Mega Store Sealed Over Violating Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Mega store sealed over violating coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar, Umar Maqbool has sealed shopping area of a mega store on charge of violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC Sadar inspected the Metro Cash & Carry,Sargodha Road and found violation of coronavirus SOPs at its various stalls of vegetables, meat, grocery, machinery and crockery areas.

The people were roaming in the areas freely without using facemask and ignoring social distance as well. Therefore, the AC sealed the various areas of the mega store.

Further action was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

