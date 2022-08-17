UrduPoint.com

Mega Stores Stressed To Ensure Fixed Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatha on Wednesday stressed the need for ensuring government fixed prices at DC counters set up in mega stores.

The DC said this during a meeting with a delegation of mega stores here at the DC's office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahid Abbas Kathia, President Super Stores Association Ahmad Nawaz, General Secretary Imran Saleemi, DO Industry Azhar Gujjar and others were also present.

On this occasion, the president of the association said that mega stores would ensuregovernment fixed prices besides ensuring availability of necessary items.

