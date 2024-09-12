Mega Tree Plantation Drive 2024 Held In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A Mega Tree Plantation Drive 2024 event was organized by Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nisar Ahmed Siddique TMC-III Sukkur at SRSO Complex Sukkur on Thursday.
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi was the chief guest of the event.
The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Assistant Commissioner New Sukkur, Chairman Town Committee TMC-III Sukkur, DFO, and other dignitaries. The plantation drive aimed to promote tree plantation and awareness for a greener future and a Green Sukkur.
Speakers emphasized the importance of tree plantation in maintaining a clean environment and combating climate change impacts.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, welcomed all stakeholders and honored gifts to the chief guests made by Sartyoon Sang Crafts Enterprise - Handicrafts, promoting rural women artisans' crafts.
The event culminated with the chief guests and participants planting trees at the complex, marking a significant step towards a greener Sukkur.
