Open Menu

Mega Tree Plantation Drive 2024 Held In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Mega Tree Plantation Drive 2024 held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A Mega Tree Plantation Drive 2024 event was organized by Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nisar Ahmed Siddique TMC-III Sukkur at SRSO Complex Sukkur on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi was the chief guest of the event.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Assistant Commissioner New Sukkur, Chairman Town Committee TMC-III Sukkur, DFO, and other dignitaries. The plantation drive aimed to promote tree plantation and awareness for a greener future and a Green Sukkur.

Speakers emphasized the importance of tree plantation in maintaining a clean environment and combating climate change impacts.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, welcomed all stakeholders and honored gifts to the chief guests made by Sartyoon Sang Crafts Enterprise - Handicrafts, promoting rural women artisans' crafts.

The event culminated with the chief guests and participants planting trees at the complex, marking a significant step towards a greener Sukkur.

Related Topics

Sukkur Enterprise Women Event All

Recent Stories

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

24 minutes ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

24 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan