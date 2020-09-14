Mega water supply, sewerage projects finalized for Sialkot: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said the mega water supply and sewerage projects had been finalized for the city of Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said the mega water supply and sewerage projects had been finalized for the city of Sialkot.

He expressed these views during a meeting held to review development projects in the city under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program in collaboration with the Punjab government and Asian Development Bank, Radio Pakistan reported.

Usman Dar said the completion of these projects would directly benefit one million residents of the city.