UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mega Water Supply, Sewerage Projects Finalized For Sialkot: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:07 PM

Mega water supply, sewerage projects finalized for Sialkot: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said the mega water supply and sewerage projects had been finalized for the city of Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar has said the mega water supply and sewerage projects had been finalized for the city of Sialkot.

He expressed these views during a meeting held to review development projects in the city under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program in collaboration with the Punjab government and Asian Development Bank, Radio Pakistan reported.

Usman Dar said the completion of these projects would directly benefit one million residents of the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Sialkot Asian Development Bank Million

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

41 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

41 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

14 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

14 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.