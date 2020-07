(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has allowed 127-Up/128-Dn Mehar Express to stop for 1 minute at Namal railway station.

The train runs between Multan and Rawalpindi via Jund.

According to the notification issued on Friday, the facility had been provided to citizens of the area till restoration of normal train operations.