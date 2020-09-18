UrduPoint.com
Mehar Express Train To Stop At Piplan Railway Station

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:57 PM

Mehar Express train to stop at Piplan railway station

Pakistan Railways has given permission to the newly introduced Mehar Express train, to be run from September 27 between Multan and Rawalpindi, to stop at Piplan Railway Station for 2 minutes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways has given permission to the newly introduced Mehar Express train, to be run from September 27 between Multan and Rawalpindi, to stop at Piplan Railway Station for 2 minutes.

According to the PR sources on Friday, the decision has been taken to facilitate the citizens of the area.

It was pertinent to mention here that the train was being introduced under the Public-Private Partnership.

More Stories From Pakistan

