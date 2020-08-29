Mehboob inaugurates school, hundreds join PTI

MNA from Lower Dir, Sayed Mahboob Shah and Special Assistant to Chief Minister, KP on Anti-corruption, Malak Shafiullah jointly inaugurated Government Centennial Model School Timergara here on Saturday

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :MNA from Lower Dir, Sayed Mahboob Shah and Special Assistant to Chief Minister, KP on Anti-corruption, Malak Shafiullah jointly inaugurated Government Centennial Model School Timergara here on Saturday.

The school's building was reconstructed and expanded with an estimated cost of Rs 74 million. On the occasion Principal of the school, C&W engineers and a large number of PTI workers were present.

Mehboob Shah said the new school building was constructed keeping in view the educational requirements and growing number of students.

He said the school has the best teaching staff and will play an important role in promotion of educational activities in the area.

Later, MNA Mahboob Shah and Shafiullah also attended a function in Pir Kot, Sharibaghal wherein PTI local general secretary and workers were present.

On the occasion over two hundred people from Jumaat e Islami announced to join Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI).