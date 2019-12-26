UrduPoint.com
Mehboob Urges Experts To Work Jointly For Rehabilitation Of Special Children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute (MMI) Habib Physiotherapy Complex Dr. Mahboob has urged upon the specialists to work jointly for the rehabilitation of special children suffering from various diseases.

He expressed these views in address to a seminar organized by MMI at its premises on Thursday.

He said a team of experts like Neurologist, Physiotherapist, Psychologist, Occupational therapist,Orthotics should work together in providing due facilities to the special children suffering from various diseases.

Dr. Mahboob said the parent's cooperation and patience is much needed in this process of treatment of special children. Without giving proper time one cannot achieve durable results. Being expert in rehabilitation, he suggested that the continuing support and time of the parents, and dedication of the doctors the treatment would have good result.

