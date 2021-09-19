Mehbooba asks for opening of major mosques in IIOJK for Friday prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, has asked for immediate opening of all the religious places, including Dargah Hazratbal and Srinagar Jamia Masjid for Friday Prayers.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mehbooba Mufti in a statement in Jammu said, these revered places remain unjustifiably closed for Friday prayers on the pretext of COVID-19 or security reasons, depriving thousands of devotees of offering prayers there.

"As far as the COVID19 situation goes, we have seen normal operations of all other sectors, huge events are organized by the government, sports activities have been happening in a big way and now even the higher education institutions are being opened.

Parks, gardens and amusements parks have also been thrown open for general public. In such a situation, keeping Dargah Hazratbal and Jama Masjid closed for Friday prayers has no justification," Mehbooba said.

"Signaling out these revered places for restriction smacks of ulterior motives and amounts to direct interference in religious matters," she added.

"Places like Jama Masjid Srinagar & Dargah Hazratbal, apart from religious significance are also centres of social, cultural and economic activity and this undue clampdown is only alienating the people further. These places should be opened for Friday prayers without any further delay," Mehbooba said.