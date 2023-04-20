Mehbooba critisizes IIOJK authorities for destroying Srinagar aesthetics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, has lashed out at the occupation authorities for causing inconvenience to the general public and destroying traditional aesthetics in Srinagar city in the name of developmental works under the so-called smart city project.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter, "Excavating half of Srinagar for a 'Smart City' by reducing motorable roads to increase pedestrian paths isn't just causing harrowing inconvenience.

It also comes at the cost of aesthetics".

She added traditional and heritage style of architecture and planning is being replaced by hideous tiles seen in public toilets.

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti's tweet, a Twitter user said: "I share your disappointment at the disregard for aesthetics in the urban planning and development of Srinagar.

The government's decision to excavate half of the city for a 'smart city' initiative at the cost of its heritage style of architecture and planning is unacceptable.