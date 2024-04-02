Mehbooba Laments Occupation Regime For Denying Payment To Contractors
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has lashed out at the Modi-government installed administration saying that the contractors across the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are being denied payment despite completing projects.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba while taking to ‘X’ platform has asked the Lt Governor to intervene into the matter. Contractors across the IIOJK are being denied payment despite completing projects. As they have to pay loans huge loans obtained from banks to fulfil tender conditions, she added.
Despite completing work on multiple projects, their payments are being withheld under one pretext or another thereby causing great distress to these families, the PDP leader said, adding, not to forget Eid too is just around the corner.
