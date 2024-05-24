Mehbooba Mufti condemns New Delhi’s actions aimed at disempowering Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has criticised the BJP-led Indian government for its atrocities committed against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.

Addressing media in south Kashmir’s Bijbehera, Mehbooba Mufti emphasised the necessity of expressing dissent against the Modi government’s actions since August 5, 2019, which are aimed at disempowering the Kashmiri people, Kashmir media service reported. She maintained, “People want to give a message to the government in Delhi that the atrocities committed since 2019 are no longer acceptable and they will answer to it via vote”.

Mehbooba Mufi cited the significant voter turnout in the Srinagar and Baramulla parliamentary polls as evidence of the current suffocation felt by the people in the occupied territory. She highlighted the plight of thousands of Kashmiri youth imprisoned outside occupied Jammu and Kashmir, whose parents struggle to navigate the legal system.

She termed the ongoing Indian parliamentary elections in IIOJK as a crucial opportunity to amplify the voice of the territory’s people in the Parliament. The PDP chief is contesting from the Islamabad-Rajouri constituency, polling for which will be held on May 25 (tomorrow) in the sixth phase of the Indian parliamentary polls.