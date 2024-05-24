Mehbooba Mufti Condemns New Delhi’s Actions Aimed At Disempowering Kashmiris
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has criticised the BJP-led Indian government for its atrocities committed against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.
Addressing media in south Kashmir’s Bijbehera, Mehbooba Mufti emphasised the necessity of expressing dissent against the Modi government’s actions since August 5, 2019, which are aimed at disempowering the Kashmiri people, Kashmir media service reported. She maintained, “People want to give a message to the government in Delhi that the atrocities committed since 2019 are no longer acceptable and they will answer to it via vote”.
Mehbooba Mufi cited the significant voter turnout in the Srinagar and Baramulla parliamentary polls as evidence of the current suffocation felt by the people in the occupied territory. She highlighted the plight of thousands of Kashmiri youth imprisoned outside occupied Jammu and Kashmir, whose parents struggle to navigate the legal system.
She termed the ongoing Indian parliamentary elections in IIOJK as a crucial opportunity to amplify the voice of the territory’s people in the Parliament. The PDP chief is contesting from the Islamabad-Rajouri constituency, polling for which will be held on May 25 (tomorrow) in the sixth phase of the Indian parliamentary polls.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 died in a collision between coach-trailer10 minutes ago
-
Int'l day of Markhor aims to raise awareness for its preservation, protection from climate change ef ..10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post warns customers of parcel tracking scams10 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300 kg dead chicken meat:20 minutes ago
-
43 Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lanka to return home30 minutes ago
-
Acting President invites political parties for dialogues to resolve country's problems11 hours ago
-
Delegation of Traders calls on Balochistan Governor12 hours ago
-
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani12 hours ago
-
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah12 hours ago
-
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum12 hours ago
-
4 dead, 5 injured in traffic accident in Zhob12 hours ago
-
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti12 hours ago