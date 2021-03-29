UrduPoint.com
Mehbooba Mufti Denied Issuance Of Passport Because Of Security Threat

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Mehbooba Mufti denied issuance of passport because of security threat

The former Chief Minister of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir says rejection of her request for passport was showing level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since August 2019.

SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) The Indian authorities on Monday denied to issue passport to Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Mehboob, terming it threat to national security.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti shared the Indian government’s decision regarding issuance of her passport.

She wrote: “Indian Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India',”.

The Kashmiri leader lamented the Indian government over its decision, saying that rejection of her request for passport was showing level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since August 2019.

She said that holding passport by former chief minister of IoK was a security threat. Omar Abdullah, the former IoK Chief Minister, also tweeted in her favour, saying: “ What a shame J&K police is going along with this farce. How is it that Mehbooba Mufti was not a threat to the nation when her party was allied with the BJP?”.

Mufti, he said, was the chief minister and was in-charge of the occupied territory’s “home department & head of the unified command” and “now suddenly” she has become a “threat”.

Abdullah and Mufti were among hundreds of Kashmiri leaders placed under detention across occupied Kashmir, since August 2019.

They were placed under detention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir granted under the Indian Constitution and bifurcated the disputed territory into two union territories of India.

Ever since the move Mufti and Abdullah have been detained multiple times by the Indian government.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was a 'temporary provision' that granted special autonomous status to occupied Kashmir. All the provisions of the Indian constitution which apply to other states were not applicable to occupied Kashmir due to the law.

