Mehbooba Mufti Escapes Unhurt In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday met with a road accident while she was on her way to Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday met with a road accident while she was on her way to Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti escaped unhurt, However, her driver sustained injuries.

The accident took place in the Sangam area of the district in South Kashmir.

As per party officials, the driver of the car has received injuries in his leg. Mufti was on her way to Khanabal to meet victims of a recent fire incident.

