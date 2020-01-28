UrduPoint.com
Mehbooba Mufti Express Hopes, EU Resolution Followed By Sanctions On India

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:56 PM

Mehbooba Mufti express hopes, EU resolution followed by sanctions on India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti has expressed hope that resolutions tabled in the European parliament against lockdown in Kashmir and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be followed up with sanctions on India.

A tweet on Mehbooba's twitter handle reads: "Relieved to see the EU parliament pass resolutions against communal CAB & brutal lockdown in Kashmir. Hope it's followed up with sanctions. GOI's actions are frittering away all of India's assiduously earned soft power" reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Pertinently, as Mehbooba Mufti is under house arrest in Srinagar, she has allowed her daughter Iltija Mufti to use her twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) while reacting to the Indian government's latest decision regarding the change in the nomenclature of Sher-i-Kashmir police medals, said it depicts the mindset of the present ruling dispensation in Delhi which "is out to bruise whatever is dear to the people of J&K and whatever is important in history."A statement signed by Peer Afaq Ahmed, former lawmaker and the party district president for Srinagar, said, "It is a calibrated effort to trim every single symbol of J&K's political individuality.

