Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti placed under house arrest in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have placed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter, Iltija Mufti, under house arrest in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Iltija Mufti revealed in a tweet, “My mother & I both have been placed under house arrest.

Our gates have been locked up.”

She added that Mehbooba Mufti was scheduled to visit Sopore to express solidarity with the family of Waseem Mir, a truck driver who was brutally shot dead by Indian troops at Sangrama chowk in the district earlier this week.

She further stated, “I intended to visit Kathua today to meet Makhan Din’s family & am not being allowed to even move out.