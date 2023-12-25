Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim families in Poonch

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Indian authorities put Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest in Srinagar to prevent her from visiting the families of three civilians killed in Indian army’s custody in Surankot, Poonch district on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti who has earlier said that the “ground reality” has punctured the Modi government’s narrative of peace in Jammu and Kashmir was put under house arrest on Monday. She was planning to visit Surankote.

Three of eight civilians picked up by the Indian army on Friday morning in the name of questioning were found dead in the night in the Topa Pir area.