Mehbooba Mufti Raises Grave Concerns Over Religious Polarization, Ill Governance In India
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 01 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Dec, 2024) In the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), former "Chief Minister" and J&K People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed grave concerns over rising communal tensions and the neglect of developmental priorities in India besides the disputed IIOJK territory, says a report reaching here Sunday night from across the line of control
Drawing parallels with 1947, she accused the Indian government of fostering division, alleging attempts to demolish mosques to search for temples and communalizing spaces like Ajmer Sharif Dargah, the mosr ancient shrine in the Islamic history of the subcontinent.
Expressing grave concern over the increased poverty and unemployment in IIOJK, Mufti bitterly criticized the lack of jobs, poor infrastructure, and questioned, what she stated, "electoral integrity", citing discrepancies in voting percentages and results.
Comparing India’s treatment of minorities to Bangladesh, she warned against compromising the socalled secular fabric.
, the report said adding that Mufti’s remarks have sparked sharp political reactions across India".
