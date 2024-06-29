Mehbooba Mufti slams use of archaic draconian law against IIOJK people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the use of the draconian Enemy Agents Ordinance against the Kashmiris, calling it a violation of constitutional rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks came after Indian police authorities announced that Kashmiris, who are found supporting pro-freedom activists, will be dealt with the Enemy Agents Ordinance. This law allows Indian police to arrest and prosecute innocent Kashmiri youth by declaring them sympathizers of pro-freedom activists, with punishments of up to five years of imprisonment.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said, “[IIOJK] police’s recent decision of invoking the draconian Enemy Ordinance Act from the Maharaja’s era against [Kashmiris] on mere suspicion of abetting & aiding ‘militants’ is not only deeply concerning but a major breach of justice”.

She added that these archaic laws violate human rights and their severe punishments are grossly incompatible with principles and values of justice enshrined in the Constitution.

The PDP chief emphasized that the Indian government’s quest to address so-called security concerns in IIOJK should not come at the cost of trampling constitutional rights and eroding the rule of law.