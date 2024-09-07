Open Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Focus On Kashmir's Core Issue, Not Just Statehood

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Mehbooba Mufti urges focus on Kashmir's core issue, not just statehood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), has underscored that the Kashmir issue transcends the immediate political focus on assembly elections and statehood.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing reporters at the PDP office in Srinagar, Mufti criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for narrowing the Kashmir conflict – which has caused immense loss of life and suffering – to a series of political steps, namely the restoration of statehood and assembly polls.

“The BJP has reduced the Kashmir issue for which thousands have died, thousands have orphaned and we suffered losses of billions to the mere conduct of assembly elections,” Mufti asserted.

She emphasized that the BJP’s approach has been to diminish the complex and deep-rooted Kashmir issue to a mere focus on Article 370 and statehood, which is now being linked solely to the upcoming polls.

Mufti further criticized the growing chorus among political parties calling for the restoration of statehood following the elections, equating it to “looking for shoes after amputating the feet.”

She argued that such a narrow focus on statehood fails to address the larger and more critical issues facing Kashmir. “Limiting the issue just to statehood is an injustice to the people of Kashmir,” she said.

Related Topics

Assembly India Died Jammu Srinagar Media Mufti Billion

Recent Stories

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

18 hours ago
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

20 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

22 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

23 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan