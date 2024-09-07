Mehbooba Mufti Urges Focus On Kashmir's Core Issue, Not Just Statehood
Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), has underscored that the Kashmir issue transcends the immediate political focus on assembly elections and statehood.
According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing reporters at the PDP office in Srinagar, Mufti criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for narrowing the Kashmir conflict – which has caused immense loss of life and suffering – to a series of political steps, namely the restoration of statehood and assembly polls.
“The BJP has reduced the Kashmir issue for which thousands have died, thousands have orphaned and we suffered losses of billions to the mere conduct of assembly elections,” Mufti asserted.
She emphasized that the BJP’s approach has been to diminish the complex and deep-rooted Kashmir issue to a mere focus on Article 370 and statehood, which is now being linked solely to the upcoming polls.
Mufti further criticized the growing chorus among political parties calling for the restoration of statehood following the elections, equating it to “looking for shoes after amputating the feet.”
She argued that such a narrow focus on statehood fails to address the larger and more critical issues facing Kashmir. “Limiting the issue just to statehood is an injustice to the people of Kashmir,” she said.
Recent Stories
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab visits family of martyred captain3 minutes ago
-
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Press Club Mirpur commemorates Pakistan Defence Day11 hours ago
-
Pak Armed forces always ready to reply its enemy aggression: Pir Sadaruddin Shah11 hours ago
-
Honouring the brave: federal ministers pay tribute to martyred heroes on 59th Pakistan Defence Day11 hours ago
-
Army Chief reaffirms nation's enduring commitment to safeguard, sovereignty, honor martyrs & heroes12 hours ago
-
Peaceful Assembly & Public Order law not against peaceful political activities: Irfan Siddiqui12 hours ago
-
Nation stands in full solidarity with Pak Army, Martyrs: Tessori12 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves Rs1.75 per unit increase in power tariff for 4th quarter of FY 2023-2412 hours ago
-
FESCO resolves 1141 complaints in one day12 hours ago
-
PM resolves to continue operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij till complete eradication12 hours ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Haider Ali for winning bronze medal12 hours ago