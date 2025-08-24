Open Menu

Mehbooba Slams J&K Govt’s FAT School Move As A Systematic Attack On Kashmir’s Cultural Identity

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that the authorities' move to take over the Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) schools in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is an assault on the region’s education system and cultural identity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said said FAT schools had for decades maintained a balance between modern and Islamic education, providing learning opportunities to thousands of students and employment to teachers and staff.

Mehbooba recalled that while in office she had resisted pressure from New Delhi to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and seize its assets. “What even New Delhi could not impose at that time is now being executed by those who claim to represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Meanwhile, Awami Itehaad Party (AIP) Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi also lashed out at the National Conference-led regime, particularly Education Minister Sakina Yatoo, accusing the party of “plunging over 51,000 students into uncertainty.” He said issuing contradictory orders and shifting blame on officials reflected the NC’s “shameless disregard for the future of Kashmiri children.”

“What even the BJP did not dare to do in the last decade, NC has executed within months of assuming power,” Inam said, adding that the reckless move exposed how the party prioritized power games over the education and stability of Kashmiri students.

