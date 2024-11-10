Mehdi felicitates Pakistan Cricket team over ODI series win against Australia

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and General Secretary Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi has extended heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team on a historic victory in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

Senator Waqar Mehdi lauded the team for their exceptional performance, stating, "I commend the national cricket team for their remarkable achievement against Australia. Securing victory in an ODI series on Australian soil after 22 years and this is a moment of great pride for the entire nation."

Senator Mehdi highlighted that this landmark victory is a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, determination and teamwork. He expressed confidence that the national team will continue this winning momentum in the future.