Mehergarh Center to arrange 3-day residential course on women leadership from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Mehergarh Training Center (MTC) has announced a three-day residential course titled "Advanced Women Leadership Course" start from Friday at Center.

The course outline includes understanding women's agency and collective action, social movements and activism, study of selected social movements,skills of strategizing lobbying and campaigning and applying strategies to your own movements.

The course aimed to learn the inner dynamics of women's, social movements in Pakistan and how you could use this learning to better steer your way and maximize the impact of your work.

The participants would also learn how to carefully identify challenges and which strategies to use to address them.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed would be the leading instructor of the course.

