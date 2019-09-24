UrduPoint.com
Mehergarh To Organize A Three-day Workshop On Folk Heritage, Culture Policy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:16 PM

The Centre of Mehergarh would organize a three-day training workshop on folk heritage and culture policy implementation in Federal Capital from September 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Centre of Mehergarh would organize a three-day training workshop on folk heritage and culture policy implementation in Federal Capital from September 27.

Officials of Mehergarh told APP that a three-day intensive residential course for persons interested in the field of culture to become well-versed in the folk heritage of Pakistan, understand the current Culture Policy of Pakistan and acquire skills to take the policy forward.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, a well known expert in the field of culture with a PhD in education and minor in cultural anthropology, former head of Lok Virsa would conduct the three-day workshop.

Talking to APP she said that the diversity of Pakistan's culture is gaining more attention, adding that this course will have 25 hours of instruction and thus will be equivalent to 1 credit hour course.

She said that the course will have the following components including getting a professional understanding of what entails folk heritage, fully understanding the purpose of a culture policy, learning about Pakistan's National Culture policy and provincial culture policies and techniques and strategies for policy implementation.

She said that Centre of Mehergarh approach is embedded in rediscovering and owning the depth and breath of our diverse culture, which is thousands of years old. "We believe that transforming the culture and grounding the initiatives in it is crucial to Mehergarh's work, " she added.

