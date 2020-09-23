Mehfil Arifana kalam held

UrduPoint.com
Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:42 PM

A Mehfil Arifana kalam on the occasion of the urs of great sufi poet Waris Shah was held at his mazar situated at Jindiala Sher Khan, Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A Mehfil Arifana kalam on the occasion of the urs of great sufi poet Waris Shah was held at his mazar situated at Jindiala Sher Khan, Sheikhupura.

Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Director General Dr Sugra Sadaf, Director Muhammad Asam Chaudhry, Deputy Director Khaqan Haider Ghazi, and a large number of devotees attended.

Renowned poet Veer Spy, Husnain Akbar and Aslam Bahoo presented Heer Waris Shah and received a lot of appreciation.

Addressing on the occasion, Sugra Sadaf said: "Sufia karam are our cultural heroes and their tombs (mazar) are centre of cultural activities.'Later, the director general along with PILAC staff performed traditional chadar onthe grave of the great suif poet and offered Fateha.

