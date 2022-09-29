Mehfil-e-Husn-e-Qirat held, Egyptian Qari mesmerizes audience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :A Mehfil-e-Husn-e-Qirat was held in the Federal capital on Wednesday night in which world famous Egyptian Qari Al-Maqri Muhammad Anwar Mahmood Al-Shahat mesmerized the audience by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran in a unique way.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, renowned Ulema and Mashaykh and Madrasas students participated in the Mehfil-e-Husn-e-Qirat.

Addressing the participants, Fazl said association with the Holy Quran was a source of unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He said the good recitation of Qari Al-Maqri Muhammad Anwar Mahmood Al-Shahat would increase the love of recitation among the Pakistani seminary students.

He said in the art of good recitation, there was no second to the reciters of Egyptian Qaris on the globe.