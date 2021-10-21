UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad Arranged At Govt Associate College, Jhanda Chichi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:41 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, Jhanda Chichi

A Mehfil-e-Milad was held here on Thursday to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Associate College, Jhanda Chichi in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held here on Thursday to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Associate College, Jhanda Chichi in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Principal Zahra Kazmi, Vice Principal Nusrat Yaqub, teachers and a large number of students of the college attended the Mehfil.

The speakers on the occasion threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The female students of the college recited Naats.

Addressing on the occasion the College Principal said that the advent of the Prophet (PBUH) erased the darkness of ignorance from the world and enlightened it through his light.

She said that the 21st century is that of education and technology and we should also evolve such an education system in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi that meets the modern day requirements.

"By following Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death," the Principal said.

At the end, special prayer was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Century World Technology Education Prayer Muslim From Government Love

Recent Stories

1609 active cases of dengue reported, 207 admitted ..

1609 active cases of dengue reported, 207 admitted in hospitals

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder How Fragile Is ..

COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder How Fragile Is Global Community - Putin

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 184 others

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 184 others

2 minutes ago
 UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification ..

UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification of Hong Kong District Council ..

5 minutes ago
 Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment ..

Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment operation

5 minutes ago
 Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.