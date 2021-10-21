Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, Jhanda Chichi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Mehfil-e-Milad was held here on Thursday to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Associate College, Jhanda Chichi in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held here on Thursday to express love and gratitude to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at Government Associate College, Jhanda Chichi in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Principal Zahra Kazmi, Vice Principal Nusrat Yaqub, teachers and a large number of students of the college attended the Mehfil.

The speakers on the occasion threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The female students of the college recited Naats.

Addressing on the occasion the College Principal said that the advent of the Prophet (PBUH) erased the darkness of ignorance from the world and enlightened it through his light.

She said that the 21st century is that of education and technology and we should also evolve such an education system in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi that meets the modern day requirements.

"By following Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death," the Principal said.

At the end, special prayer was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.