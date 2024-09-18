Mehfil-e-Milad at Govt Anbala Muslim College

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Government Anbala Muslim Graduate College in Sargodha organised a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), here on Wednesday.

The event featured a variety of programmes, including Naat recitations, speeches on the life of Holy Prophet, and special prayers.

Students actively participated in the Mehfil, offering their respects to Holy Prophet (PBUH) and highlighting his exemplary life. The college was beautifully decorated for the occasion, reflecting the students' love and devotion for the Prophet Muhammad.

Principal College Prof Dr Raja Muhammad Azhar Abbas, Vice-Principal Shahid islam Danish and other staff members also attended the Mehfil-e-Milad.