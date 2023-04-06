Close
Mehfil E Milad At PNCA Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Mehfil e Milad at PNCA held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad of women was held here by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts Islamabad on Thursday in conjunction with the holy month of Ramazan.

Speakers enlightened the audience on the life and practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) which present great lessons for his followers to live their life according to the teachings of islam.

Speakers also discussed the significance of the holy month of Ramazan, to purify the souls and bodies of the Muslims and to understand the importance of sharing their blessings with others.

Ms. Hajra Mudassir opened the Mehfil with a Qirat, and Professor Salma Khan referred the incidents in hadiths highlighting the need to follow the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for a successful life in the world and hereafter.

She also recited a maqabat to commemorate the birthday of Hazrat Hassan (A.S.) Renowned Naat Khawans namely Tasneem Akhtar, Night Zahoor, Shazia Zaheer, Nausheen Ehsaan, Rifat Anjum, Rizwana Khan, Attira Mohsin, Shamma Adil, Anila noor, Professor Salma Khan of twin cities presented naats in the Mehfil-e-Milad.

Naat was also recited by Professor Salma Khan, the host of the event.

The event's chief guest and well-known poet, Ms. Mehmooda Ghazia, also recited a naat written by herself.

At the closing of the Mehfil, prayers were offered for the well-being of everyone, peace, and prosperity of the country.

The event was appreciated by the audience, they urged PNCA to organize similar events in the future.

More Stories From Pakistan

