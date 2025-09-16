Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Held At SCCI Auditorium

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was organised at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Auditorium, where renowned Naat Khawans of Pakistan participated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was organised at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Auditorium, where renowned Naat Khawans of Pakistan participated.

On this blessed occasion, the distinguished Islamic scholar Haji Muhammad Azhar Attari graced the gathering and delivered an inspiring address on the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was attended by Vice President SCCI Omer Khalid, President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Muhammad Khalil, Religious Scholars and Sialkot business community.

