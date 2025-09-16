Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) Held At SCCI Auditorium
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was organised at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Auditorium, where renowned Naat Khawans of Pakistan participated
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was organised at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Auditorium, where renowned Naat Khawans of Pakistan participated.
On this blessed occasion, the distinguished Islamic scholar Haji Muhammad Azhar Attari graced the gathering and delivered an inspiring address on the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
The Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was attended by Vice President SCCI Omer Khalid, President Sialkot Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Mian Muhammad Khalil, Religious Scholars and Sialkot business community.
Recent Stories
Tunnel farming of vegetables stressed to boost production amid changing climate, ..
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter
UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..
Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuw ..
Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation
Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four burglars arrested with stolen property of Rs.9.8m: SP2 minutes ago
-
One dacoit arrested, 4 escape after police encounter2 minutes ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA14 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police review security arrangements for 27th Annual Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference3 minutes ago
-
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness22 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation9 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal9 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab CM in flood relief9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation of first wheat poli ..28 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governance28 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab Minister for ..28 minutes ago